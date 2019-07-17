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The Morter M-Power March instructions/ reminder
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35 views • July 17, 2019
The exercise I show you took 30 Years to develop ! It takes only 1-2 minutes a day to perform, at home, properly, for FREE. It can coordinate your brain/body/balance and help maintain your treatment corrections longer between visits. But please do it Properly. Ask a Morter-trained B.E.S.T. practitioner to answer any questions you may have (and stop if it hurts you or you aren't sure of details).
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