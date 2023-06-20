Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer chief held accountable | www.kla.tv/26342
105 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published Yesterday |

Two Australian journalists confronted Pfizer chief Albert Bourla in the streets of Davos in January 2023 during the conduct of the World Economic Forum (WEF). They asked questions that millions of people are asking as well. Listen to what Mr Bourla had to say.


👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26342


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Video by Rebel News with subtitles by AUF1.TV:

Pfizer Chief Bourla confronted with 30 questions

https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/deutsche-untertitel-pfizer-boss-bourla-in-davos-mit-30-fragen-konfrontiert/


Article:

CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News pummels Pfizer CEO with questions at World Economic Forum
https://www.rebelnews.com/caught_him_rebel_news_pummels_pfizer_ceo_with_questions_at_world_economic_forum

Keywords
vaccinationpharmawefpfizeralbertbourla

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket