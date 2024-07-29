BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 2004 ARE WE A PEOPLE WITHOUT A PROPHETIC VISION

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1004 Are we a people without a prophetic vision

Scripture: Proverbs 28:15-18 without a prophetic vision.

SYNOPSIS: Have we become a people without a prophetic vision? What does it mean to have this vision? What if you do not have it, what happens next? If a nation does not have this vision, does wickedness flourish like never before? Have the heart of this nation become dull to the truth of the WORD? So with our ears we barely hear, and with our eyes they have closed? Have we thrown off all restraint and given ourselves over to evil? For YEHOVAH has a grievance against the inhabitants of the land: there is no truth, no faithful love or knowledge of God in the your land; only swearing and lying, killing and stealing and committing adultery! They break all bounds, with one blood crime following another. Was this written 2700 years ago or in the NY Times this week?

BIBLE VERSES USED IN THIS LESSON: Proverbs 28:15-18 without a prophetic vision. Mattiyahu (Mat) 13:14-15 ears they barely hear, and their eyes they have closed. Hosea 4:1-14 Because you forgot the Torah of your God, I will also forget your children. 1ST Melachim (Kings) 14:7-9 you have committed more evil than anyone before you! Proverbs 28:15-18 without a prophetic vision. Hosea 4:1-14. Revelation 22:10-11 let him go on acting wickedly. Luke 11:27-28 Does MESSIAH agree with YEHOVAH? Yochanan (Jn) 14:21-23 If someone loves me, he will keep my word. Ya’akov (James) 1:23-25 a doer of the work it requires. Romans 14:5-6 who cares what day it is.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET.

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

