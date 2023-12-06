SHaDoWCa7 sings Lord of the Rings ★ EVENSTAR ★

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 and animals are a "Match Made in Heaven." God bless all His creatures.

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's June 14, 2013 video. I am including this caption from SHaDoWCa7's original post:

"Per request, one of my favorite songs from The Lord of the Rings. I love this song so much that I had to make it longer, so I added two verses of my own. I am playing guitar, 3-part violin, mandolin, my midi-keyboard, and I'm singing 6-part harmony AND ... I absolutely LOVE horses! (I do not have any horses of my own. The footage in this video is from a riding stable. Did I mention I LOVE horses!?)"

Lyrics: EVENSTAR

U i vethed na i onnad. Si boe u-dhanna.

Ae u-esteli, esteliach nad.

Estelio han, estelio han, estelio,

Estelio han, estelio veleth.

Elen sila lumenn omentilmo.

Oio naa elealla alasse'.

Cormamin niuve tenna' ta elea lle au'.

Cormamin lindua ele.

ENGLISH TRANSLATION:

This is not the end...it is the beginning.

You cannot falter now.

If you don't trust [this], trust nothing else.

Trust this, trust this, trust,

Trust this, trust love.

A star shall shine on the hour of our meeting.

Ever is thy sight a joy.

My heart shall weep until it sees thee again.

My heart sings to see thee.

What I'm speaking at the end:

U i vethed na i onnad. Si boe u-dhanna.

Ae u-esteli, esteliach nad.

Estelio han, estelio, estelio veleth.

Oio naa elealla alasse'.

Estelio.

Translation:

This is not the end...it is the beginning.

You cannot falter now.

If you don't trust [this], trust nothing else.

Trust this, trust, trust love.

Ever is thy sight a joy.

Trust.

