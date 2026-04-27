During the fighting, assault groups of the 34th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade (Mountain) under the cover of artillery and attack UAVs entered and secured in Taratutino in Sumy region.

Having pushed the Ukrainian nationalists out of the village, the servicemen began to mop up buildings and basements.

Controlling the settlement contributes to the expansion of a safe line along the border, and allows Russian troops to promptly locate and destroy enemy military hardware in a strategic area.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 27, 2026

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with "Geraniums" on Odessa and the region. Some drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense and hit residential buildings. Explosions were also heard in Kharkov and Kryvy Rog.

▪️ Sirsky 🇺🇦 stated that the Russian Armed Forces have intensified offensive actions along almost the entire front line.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Army Group "North" reports that during fierce battles in the Sumy region, progress was made on twenty-six sections (up to 400 m). Fierce infantry battles continue in Miropolye, in the areas of Kondratovka and Kurchakovka. In the Krasnopolsky district, intense infantry battles continue in the villages of Taratutino and Novodmitrovka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a FPV drone hit a private house in the village of Voznesenovka, killing a man and injuring a woman. In the settlement of Razumnoe, drones attacked two commercial objects, injuring two women. In Shchebekino, two women suffered from barotrauma after a drone attack. A drone attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Vyazovskaya in the Krasnoyarusk district injured a female employee.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" is trying to push the enemy away from the State border during offensive actions. The clearing of forested areas in the area of the settlement of Veterinarnoe is ongoing (progress over the day - up to 150 meters). Fierce infantry battles are going on in the village of Pokalyanoe, as well as in the direction of Shesterek and the vicinity of Losevka. In the Volchansk district, two enemy counterattacks were repelled. On the Velikoburlukske section, intense battles continue in the villages of Budarky and Zemlyanka, as well as in the forested areas in the northwest of the Kupyansk district.

▪️ On the south of the Kupyansk direction, the enemy notes the infiltration of small assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces in the direction of Kupyansk-Uzlovoe.

▪️ On the eastern outskirts of Red Liman , heavy positional battles are ongoing.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are isolating the combat area near Ray-Aleksandrovka, blocking the enemy's roads from the flanks, and blocking his rear route with our drones. Ray-Aleksandrovka is an important enemy defense node before Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

▪️ The battle for Konstantinovka continues, and our forces are increasing the pressure on the city's flanks, leveling the front line. The enemy is trying to counterattack in built-up areas and in the area of Chasov Yar.

▪️ On the Dobropyllsk direction, success of the Russian Armed Forces is reported in the city of Belitskoe (map).

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group "East" is advancing into the enemy's defensive depth northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad, and battles continue in the forested area across the Volchya River. Far Eastern soldiers continue to expand the bridgehead, advancing in the direction of the settlement of Lesnoye.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front and the Kherson direction, there are no changes.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)