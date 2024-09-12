Red Pill Nation Hangout #395

1. 15:07 A) Harley Davidson backs down on Woke DEI and ESG

B) Jack Daniels also has woke collapse

2. 43:40 A) Matt Walsh undercover at the DNC exposes insanity and gets dragged out by police. Trolls DNC with fake Project 2025 website.

B) Triggers Leftists in Documentary “Am I Racist?”

3. 1:01:46 James O’Keefe confronts Act Blue over suspicious fundraising at DNC

4. 1:15:16 Robert F Kennedy drops out of Presidential Race and endorses Trump

5. 1:37:22 The Acolyte gets cancelled Lesly Hedlund fired from Lucasfilm

6. 1:54:06 Tamara Lich Trial Finally ends! The flimsy case now goes to the Jury

7. 2:01:05 Canadian government starting to make threats to its citizens over Tweets





