Kamala's North Korea Blunder is Latest - of Long List of Awkward Gaffes & Crazy Cackles - 092922
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended the United States's strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone on the Korean Peninsula, likely meaning to refer to the “Republic of Korea,” better known as South Korea. The slip-up came during the vice president’s first visit to the DMZ on Thursday, where Harris vowed that the U.S. would support South Korea against the North Korean government. The gaffe was the latest in a string of blunders from the vice president during her time in office, providing fodder for her Republican critics and operatives.

-----

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1

