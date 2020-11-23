CERN, Transhumanism, Science & Prophecy | Apocalypse and the End Times

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0:00 Title and Intro
1:43 What is CERN?
3:58 CERN's not-so-hidden Agenda
7:00 What is in the other dimension?
9:05 Predictive Programming
13:40 Changing Life on Earth
18:40 Digitized DNA
For more information visit www.anthonypatch.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OYf87iMxD8
GOD TV