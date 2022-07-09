They Want to Kill Us? | Making Sense of the Madness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the COVID agenda? What are their intentions with these injections?
In this episode of MSOM, guest host Alex Newman speaks with Sam Dodson about the health consequences of receiving the jab, as well as the idea of depopulation.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3ACQjAH
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!