They Want to Kill Us? | Making Sense of the Madness

What is the COVID agenda? What are their intentions with these injections?





In this episode of MSOM, guest host Alex Newman speaks with Sam Dodson about the health consequences of receiving the jab, as well as the idea of depopulation.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3ACQjAH





Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!



