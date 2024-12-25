Fake Christians give human authority permission to sacrifice tens of thousands children on New Year

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). By participating in these Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites' pagan festivals like New Year's & Christmas & Easter & Valentine & Halloween, these millions of "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians are giving silent permission for sacrifice of millions of children. New Year's day is the Satanists' fake New Year. New Year’s night pagan witchcraft Satanist festival’s hundreds of thousands of child sacrifice rituals are conducted at midnight, because witchcraft & sorcery & Satanist activities were concealed at midnight. New Year is the worship of one of their millions of Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians’ fake foreign gods Janus, whose name was used for the month of January. It is the god of gates of hell and time of death. God’s original Bible verses indicate spring as the New Year, but the fake Christian Satanist pastors changed it to winter when everything is dead and on their Satanist pagan days. The fake Christians give not only give human authority permission to the Satanists to conduct these millions of child sacrifice & torture & lesbian rape (pegging) & eating of children on these holiday pagan festival days and to throw their human meat & bone ashes into their church food & supermarket groceries & fast food, in order to feed their devil & fallen angels soul energy food from the torture of these millions of children sacrificed, by celebrating these pagan Satanist festivals holidays like New Year’s eve and Christmas and Easter and Valentine’s day and Halloween, but also by remaining silent and condoning and giving permission for these holiday events & celebrations through their silence and fear of getting assassinated immediately by their Satanist pastors and church member witch assassins, and their genetic descendant idols getting slaughtered, and getting ridiculed by all their church donators as a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room. Instead of rejoicing & thanking us real Christians who teach them the truth to save their souls, these fake Christians see us real Christians as bringers of bad news and doom & gloom people and party poopers and troublemakers and legalists and misogynists, while they love their demon spirit “fake human” pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors, who make them celebrate these holidays to give permission for the torture of millions of their own kidnapped children they feed them in their church food, in order to feed their fallen angel gods human soul energies, to receive in exchange high pastors’ fake unbiblical job positions & church donations & wealth & fame & popularity from these millions of Jezebel-demon-possessed enchanted bewitched fake Christian church donators & protection from assassination attempts by their church member witch assassins & normal Christian church lives for their cowardice and treachery and betrayal of us real Christians just like Judas Iscariot. It is their 30 silver coin pay off. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter you genetic descendant idols and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine