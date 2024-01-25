Survival Requires a Parallel Healing System

Bretigne Shaffer - former Wall Street Journal Asia Contributor

More Freedom Hub friends have viewed Ms. Shaffer’s last presentation with us than ANY OTHER zoom! In the middle of the pandemic, Bretigne’s message of common law nullification of medical tyranny resonated with an oppressed population. Before the World Health Organization succeeds with its scheme to preempt all national sovereignty on health, finance, and general rights to live regular lives, she wants all hands-on deck to manifest a much needed PARALLEL health economy.

Reviewing successful solutions from a century ago – such as mutual aid societies – Ms. Shaffer will analyze current ventures like Private Membership Associations. She’ll couple these solutions with related dynamics around global networking, privacy-respecting payment systems, to video telemedicine and better diagnoses.

She asks: How can we combine the best of the past and the present, to build a future for medicine and healthcare that is separate from the dysfunctional mainstream systems; that respects patients rights and choices and that is truly about healing?

Author of the children’s classic, “Annabel Pickering and the Sky Pirates” and the adult aspirational, “Urban Yogini: A Superhero Who Can’t Use Violence”, Bretigne wrote for the WSJ in China.