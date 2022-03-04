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What's Happening in Ukraine? - Questions For Corbett -- Beware The False Dichotomy!
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20 views • March 04, 2022
Source for Video and extensive references: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc084-ukraine/
Today on Questions For Corbett, Thomas writes in to ask James about the unfolding events in Ukraine. James gives his answer as things stood at 10 AM JST on February 23, 2022.
Today on Questions For Corbett, Thomas writes in to ask James about the unfolding events in Ukraine. James gives his answer as things stood at 10 AM JST on February 23, 2022.
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