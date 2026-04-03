b) The System must be replaced

The western Central Banksters say THEY must bring on a new system which THEY call CBDC... Central Bank Digital Currency. THEY insinuate: This time THEY will make it better for us!"

But it is THEIR System which must be replaced. Why let THEM dictate what the new system will be? THEIR new idea & plan is only better for THEM!

THEIR digitized currency will enable THEM to totally control those who use it. THEY will own you more completely under CBDC.





The Constitution states We the people via the Nation’s Treasury are to issue our own [public] currency---free without interest attached onto it as does a rented [loaned] private currency functions. However, we are dealing with a corporation, so That ONE WORLD FORUM rents us THEIR owned currency! ..Another example of Klaus Schwab: “You shall own nothing…”





A nation is supposed to have access to its wealth via the land & soil. Men & women live on that land & soil & work it; therefore they gain its wealth. A corporation merely claims all via “persons” who are likewise solely identified as corporate entities, i.e.: dead/missing-at-sea “Persons” not living men or women. When The Corporation is not objected to, it gains power over that wealth because It claims to have gained owner-ship of it via the privately purchased Chartered Right-of-Ways. ..Acts of privatization.

This is why Agents continually ignore the Notices Anna Von Reitz & American State National Assemblies have officially recorded & presented/served to them. Agencies have become accustomed to recognizing the threat of blackmail rather than recognize the Rule of Law.

Rule of Law is fit & functions for only a civilized people.

While: Threats & bullying with force is what CEO Presidents like Trump, COPs, mercenary military commanders, & commercial [for profit] Judges do against sovereign people & their nation.