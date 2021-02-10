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THE FIGHT IS ON (The cops have gotten silly!)
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470 views • February 10, 2021
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MEET OFFICER JASON STAMP OF THE BARRIE POLICE SERVICE. HE LIKES BALL CAPS, STUN GUNS, AND BEATING THE SHIT OUT OF SKATEBOARDERS HALF HIS SIZE, FOR FUN
https://deanblundell.com/news/meet-officer-jason-stamp-of-the-barrie-police-service-he-likes-ball-caps-stun-guns-and-beating-the-shit-out-of-skateboarders-half-his-size-for-fun-4/
GRANDMA BANNED FROM NURSING HOME ACTIVITIES AFTER REFUSING TO BE VACCINATED (VIDEO)
https://rairfoundation.com/grandma-banned-from-nursing-home-activities-after-refusing-to-be-vaccinated-video/
BREAKING: SMALL BUSINESSES TO DEFY LOCKDOWN MANDATES &
OPEN EN MASSE IN CANADA ON FEBRUARY 11 (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)
https://rairfoundation.com/breaking-small-businesses-to-defy-lockdown-mandates-open-en-masse-in-canada-on-february-11-exclusive-video/
Dad smoking in car 'as breather from kids' challenged by PCSO in lockdown bust-up
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/watch-dad-smoking-car-as-19786103?fbclid=IwAR3zsNgSV62kJcWhYiCjAcEZUkF301cjly67YG4W0y0FU2vxXPMyMlw7JoI
Police caught on bodycam CELEBRATING abuse of Covid power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvxGxFGbV_4&;t=116s
MEET OFFICER JASON STAMP OF THE BARRIE POLICE SERVICE. HE LIKES BALL CAPS, STUN GUNS, AND BEATING THE SHIT OUT OF SKATEBOARDERS HALF HIS SIZE, FOR FUN
https://deanblundell.com/news/meet-officer-jason-stamp-of-the-barrie-police-service-he-likes-ball-caps-stun-guns-and-beating-the-shit-out-of-skateboarders-half-his-size-for-fun-4/
GRANDMA BANNED FROM NURSING HOME ACTIVITIES AFTER REFUSING TO BE VACCINATED (VIDEO)
https://rairfoundation.com/grandma-banned-from-nursing-home-activities-after-refusing-to-be-vaccinated-video/
BREAKING: SMALL BUSINESSES TO DEFY LOCKDOWN MANDATES &
OPEN EN MASSE IN CANADA ON FEBRUARY 11 (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)
https://rairfoundation.com/breaking-small-businesses-to-defy-lockdown-mandates-open-en-masse-in-canada-on-february-11-exclusive-video/
Dad smoking in car 'as breather from kids' challenged by PCSO in lockdown bust-up
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/watch-dad-smoking-car-as-19786103?fbclid=IwAR3zsNgSV62kJcWhYiCjAcEZUkF301cjly67YG4W0y0FU2vxXPMyMlw7JoI
Police caught on bodycam CELEBRATING abuse of Covid power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvxGxFGbV_4&;t=116s
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