💥Kursk region: Russian fiber-optic guided FPV drone flies into a Ukrainian M1113 APC carrying troops

Tanzania on Thursday denied reports of a suspected outbreak of the deadly Marburg disease in the northwest of the country.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said nine possible cases were reported last week in the remote Kagera region, adding that eight of those infected had died.

At the time, residents said they were adapting their behaviour as a result of the news.

"We have refrained from greeting each other by shaking hands, as was the custom in the past,” said local man, Finton Ishengoma.





“Instead, we greet from a distance while continuing to follow the guidance of health experts on how to protect ourselves from this disease."

But Tanzania’s Health Minister, Jenista Mhagama, said after samples were tested, all suspected cases were found to be negative for the Ebola-like virus.

She said the country has strengthened its surveillance systems and disease monitoring as a precaution.