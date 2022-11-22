With Election Over, New York Times Admits Puberty Blocker Dangers

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton break down the latest trans-activist tribulations. The New York Times may have just admitted that puberty blockers aren't so great for kids and that kids don't have the agency to get tattoos. Meanwhile, the latest "gender-affirming care" fad has the trans-community worried as it may be too crazy.
Connect with Clay & Buck!
Become a C&B 24/7 Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/join-eib-247/
Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.