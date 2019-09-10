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Breaking News! City in Space!
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64 views • September 10, 2019
Breaking! City in Space! Independently discovered! Will Disclosure reveal this or keep it a secret? Truth is stranger than fiction. A Sky Watcher News Exclusive! Also available on Twitter @UFOSkyWatch Special Note: Due to the distance from which this was filmed, the smaller the screen will bring greater resolution and decrease pixelation.
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