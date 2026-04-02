NASA Caught Faking Artemis Launch

… this is so blatant of a mistake that I must assume it was purposeful…. to communicate to those of us that want to know. What about the rest of the public? Well, let them eat cake, and watch mainstream media, and live in never never land.

By the way, the famous quote from long ago about “let them eat cake”, was not about the cake we think of today, meaning a dessert, like with icing, which I make the distinction because nowadays the word cake can also refer to, a big booty, or a big rear end rather, pardon me … butt anyhow, cake, is what they used to call the hard crust build up, inside of wood stoves.

Yes I am a wealth of knowledge, thank you. Thank you very much.