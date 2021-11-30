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Ep.30 Operation Warp Speed & Timeline Breakdowns
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56 views • November 30, 2021
Is operation warp speed what we thought it was? What happens when timelines break down and are not what we imagined? Is it possible to some to be warping forward in time and others to be going back in time on the same timeline? Are you on the life or death spiral and how do you know? Lets explore the odd events, weather, symptoms, and more related to this topic.
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To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
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