TRUST 'THE SCIENCE' PFIZER, ADVERSE REALITY AND THE NEW ABNORMAL -- WARNING - MEDICAL IMAGES 💉💉💉

(world orders review)================

TRUST 'THE SCIENCE' ! PFIZER, ADVERSE REALITY and the NEW ABNORMAL

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQr8Q6OzZgwv/ [SHARE]

================

(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

Pharmakeia (sorcery) is a form of the Greek root from which we get our English words pharmacy, pharmacist, and pharmaceutical. In the New Testament, pharmakeia carried with it the idea of sorcery, occultism, and black magic. It is in this sense that Paul used the term in Galatians 5.20 as the word "witchcraft"

JUST The 'ADMITTED' ['NON ADMITTED'] STUFF:

DOC: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Pfizer’s “Secret” Report on the Covid Vaccine. https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pfizers-secret-report-on-the-covid-vaccine-beyond-manslaughter-the-evidence-is-overwhelming-the-vaccine-should-be-immediately-withdrawn

Digital Tyranny: EU Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate Framework https://www.globalresearch.ca/mandatory-vaccination-eu-just-went-through-under-radar/5776115 The object of the Pandemic Treaty consists in creating by 2024 a global health governance entity under WHO auspices. In turn the Pandemic Treaty would be tied into the WHO’s QR Verification Code project, which is intent upon creating a global digital data bank of 7.9 billion people. Both initiatives are to be carried out concurrently by the WHO in liaison with ID2020 and the Gavi Alliance...

================

PFIZER: 'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' (WOR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/

WHAT are we SEEING after THE JAB ? TURBO CHARGED OXIDATIVE STRESS !

LQC https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4CzVbNIlaJn/

URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LA QUINTA COLUMNA !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u6VtFweO3Y1P/

This is NOT a DRUG 💉 It is GRAPHENE-based 💉 NANO TECHNOLOGY !

LQC https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWNBVWQWiywr/

COV-ID, GREAT RE:'SET', AGENDA21/30 (DEPOPULATION, ENSLAVEMENT)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QS3b5QjkhWP1/

(ALL 'INJECTABLES' are SUSPECT) ! 'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

*The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/

ENOUGH is ENOUGH ! and to all of you who have been complicit...

(Dr. José Luis Sevillano) https://www.bitchute.com/video/xR5ZEBgYOTdw/

* INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



