



Currently, Kiev (kyiv) has no electricity and returned to the cave age, the impact of a new devastating strike, in response to Kiev's attack on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. Russia launched a massive night strike on October 10, 2025, using long-range precision weapons, ground and air, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, as well as attack drones, against energy infrastructure facilities that support the operations of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises. "The purpose of the attack was achieved. All the targets determined were successfully hit," added the Ministry of Defense. It is noteworthy that Russia has sent a warning to Zelensky through Turkey that if the attack on Russian energy and infrastructure is not stopped within a week, Russia will begin to destroy the entire gas and storage system in Ukraine and begin to destroy large Ukrainian industrial enterprises. After the Russian crash, the city was pitch black!

The attack continued with devastating explosions throughout the city, and fires were reported to have occurred after the blow on CHP-5 and CHP-6 power stations. According to Kiev authorities, debris from the downed drone has fallen in several districts, the left side of Kiev is still pitch black. Meanwhile, Ukrainian parliamentarian Goncharenko confirmed that a drone strike hit one of Kiev's thermal power plants, destroying an "unprotected" block transformer and disabling the main unit. Today, Russian massive crackdown on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continues and massive blackouts continue across the former Soviet nation. Zelensky and his sponsors claim to have shot down a large number of Russian missiles and drones every day, while the American news agency Bloomberg reported that more than 60% of Ukrainian energy infrastructure had been destroyed in Russian attacks over the past two weeks!

