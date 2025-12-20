🚨US seizes second tanker near Venezuela

The US Coast Guard and military have boarded and seized a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Venezuelan oil in international waters — the second such interdiction this month.

🔴 The vessel was not under US sanctions, CNN reports.

🔴 The targeted tanker was destined for Asia.

BREAKING: The US has seized sanctioned Chinese shadow vessel CENTURIES, which was moving "illegal" Venezuelan crude.

The supertanker was sailing under the Panamanian flag.

About a newly seized tanker with Venezuelan oil

Yesterday, the Americans seized (https://www.axios.com/2025/12/20/venezuelan-oil-tanker-trump-us) another oil vessel carrying oil for Chinese companies.

The paradox is that the Centuries tanker is not on the US sanctions list, but belongs to a Chinese oil trader. The Americans claim this is a so-called consented boarding, meaning the ship voluntarily stopped and allowed military personnel to board and inspect the cargo.

🖍However, given the footage with the American helicopter, it's very strange to talk about "voluntariness". By the way, Maduro recently stated (https://abcnews.go.com/Business/trumps-threatened-blockade-sanctioned-venezuelan-oil-tankers-means/story?id=128566524) that Venezuela will continue to supply oil despite US pressure. Additionally, media published reports that tankers from the country sail freely, despite Trump's threatening rhetoric.

🚩Therefore, the current US actions look more like retaliation for Maduro's statements and a warning to his administration about the US government's readiness to seize any tanker, regardless of sanctions.

🏳️In this context, it's interesting that the American company Chevron continues to work with the sanctioned Venezuelan PDVSA since 2019. Meanwhile, Chinese traders buying Venezuelan oil through non-sanctioned sips are subject to interception. Such double standards.

📌The further fate of the ship has not yet been reported. Frida noted (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/7231) that international law allows detaining a tanker if it is not registered in the state under whose flag it sails. By the way, this tanker sails under Panama — a country that loves to curry favor with its American patrons.

❗️The Trump administration once again demonstrated its tough stance towards Venezuela's oil fleet. This also contains a clear signal to companies from China.







