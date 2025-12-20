© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨US seizes second tanker near Venezuela
The US Coast Guard and military have boarded and seized a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Venezuelan oil in international waters — the second such interdiction this month.
🔴 The vessel was not under US sanctions, CNN reports.
🔴 The targeted tanker was destined for Asia.
BREAKING: The US has seized sanctioned Chinese shadow vessel CENTURIES, which was moving "illegal" Venezuelan crude.
The supertanker was sailing under the Panamanian flag.
Adding more info:
New Seizure?📝
About a newly seized tanker with Venezuelan oil
Yesterday, the Americans seized (https://www.axios.com/2025/12/20/venezuelan-oil-tanker-trump-us) another oil vessel carrying oil for Chinese companies.
The paradox is that the Centuries tanker is not on the US sanctions list, but belongs to a Chinese oil trader. The Americans claim this is a so-called consented boarding, meaning the ship voluntarily stopped and allowed military personnel to board and inspect the cargo.
🖍However, given the footage with the American helicopter, it's very strange to talk about "voluntariness". By the way, Maduro recently stated (https://abcnews.go.com/Business/trumps-threatened-blockade-sanctioned-venezuelan-oil-tankers-means/story?id=128566524) that Venezuela will continue to supply oil despite US pressure. Additionally, media published reports that tankers from the country sail freely, despite Trump's threatening rhetoric.
🚩Therefore, the current US actions look more like retaliation for Maduro's statements and a warning to his administration about the US government's readiness to seize any tanker, regardless of sanctions.
🏳️In this context, it's interesting that the American company Chevron continues to work with the sanctioned Venezuelan PDVSA since 2019. Meanwhile, Chinese traders buying Venezuelan oil through non-sanctioned sips are subject to interception. Such double standards.
📌The further fate of the ship has not yet been reported. Frida noted (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/7231) that international law allows detaining a tanker if it is not registered in the state under whose flag it sails. By the way, this tanker sails under Panama — a country that loves to curry favor with its American patrons.
❗️The Trump administration once again demonstrated its tough stance towards Venezuela's oil fleet. This also contains a clear signal to companies from China.