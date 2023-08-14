Create New Account
AG Garland's Failure Makes Impeachment Inevitable
The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Streamed on: Aug 14, 12:01 pm EDT

George Washington University Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley shreds Merrick Garland's decision to appointed discredited Justice Department employee David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, writing recently that this means the only way to move ahead with an investigation is through the impeachment process. What's next? Also today: Biden has sent Ukraine the equivalent of $900 for EACH household in the United States!

Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute Sept. 2nd DC Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/which-way-america-tickets-665436647927

