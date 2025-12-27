BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gold & Silver Spikes, World War III & a Gen Z Revolution: 2025 Trends Recap with Gerald Celente
What is happening
What is happening
9750 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
323 views • 1 day ago


Dec 26, 2025 Headline NEWS

Publisher of the Trends Journal, Gerald Celente, recaps the key trends that defined 2025 and set the stage for what comes next. From financial stress signaled by gold and silver, to rising geopolitical tensions and growing generational unrest, Celente offers an unfiltered look at the forces reshaping the global monetary system. He also outlines his top three trend forecasts for 2026. Stay ahead of what’s forming by watching to see what Celente says he believes is coming next.


Set an appointment with us here! https://zangenterprises.info/consulta... Or

Call us! 📞 833.GLD.ZANG or 833.453.9264

We are here to be of service to YOU!


This channel is dedicated to supporting sound money globally and building a community that connects us worldwide. Subscribe and keep watching and you too shall have the knowledge needed to make educated choices and thrive through whatever the future holds.


Disclaimer: The content on this channel is for informational and educational purposes only, reflecting our personal experiences and opinions. We are not financial advisors, CPAs, or attorneys, and nothing shared should be considered professional advice. It’s essential to stay informed and conduct thorough research before making any financial decisions.

Keywords
goldworld war 3gerald celentesilver spikesgen z revolution2025 trends recap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nvidia strengthens AI dominance with strategic Groq talent acquisition and licensing deal

Nvidia strengthens AI dominance with strategic Groq talent acquisition and licensing deal

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Africa&#8217;s gold, China&#8217;s system: The quiet plot that&#8217;s unraveling American financial dominance

Africa’s gold, China’s system: The quiet plot that’s unraveling American financial dominance

Willow Tohi
Silver demand surges with Samsung’s battery breakthrough while gold hits record highs amid IRA scam warnings

Silver demand surges with Samsung’s battery breakthrough while gold hits record highs amid IRA scam warnings

Finn Heartley
The Ron Paul Doctrine: How endless money printing threatens America&#8217;s survival

The Ron Paul Doctrine: How endless money printing threatens America’s survival

Ramon Tomey
California&#8217;s fuel crisis deepens as refineries flee

California’s fuel crisis deepens as refineries flee

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy