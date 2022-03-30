THE PERCEPTION DECEPTION AND LIFE IN THE SIMULATION WITH DAVID ICKE

David Icke, long considered by many to be the foremost expositor on the “global conspiracy”, has been writing books for decades warning that current events were coming. He has faced ridicule and abuse for saying that the end of human freedom was being planned, how, and by whom.



And yet, his predictions over more than 30 years have been proved stunningly accurate, particularly since the turn of 2020, and often down to the fine detail. Icke has, through the course of many books and public appearances, has laid out the background to what he calls the ‘Global Cult’ which operates across borders to advance a long-planned agenda for total human control.



Those just waking up to the fact that “something doesn’t smell right” about the last 2 years who hear him speak on ‘Co(n)vid’ will view events of 2020 and 2021 in a totally new light.



David Icke’s time has come and it has never been more important that people all around the world hear what he has to say about the way humanity is being attacked - and what to do about it.



ℹ️ You'll Learn:



- David’s attitude towards the pursuit of truth and others’ perceptions of him

- What we have to become to end the global manipulation and see beyond the simulation

- David’s thoughts on the original/prime earth and the Gnostic view of our simulation

- The link between our earth-reality simulation, archontic control, and AI and what he thinks the AI agenda is

- Why the Elite only need the PERCEPTION of a v!rus and not a real one to re-engineer the world

- The way the global ruling cult operates and thinks - and the obliviousness and idiocy of most in the system

- About the way humans were altered (limited) many millennia ago and by whom

- The real purpose of the co**d-19 hoax and the j@bs



...and much, much more.



This was an interview I’ve looked forward to for a while now and I know you’ll enjoy it too.



Remember to subscribe and share this information widely. Thanks in advance.



⚠️ About Brendan: Author and host of Truthiverse podcast, Brendan D. Murphy has both blown minds and changed lives around the world. He is the author of the epic masterpiece, “The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1” and co-founder of the censorship-free Facebook alternative - Trooth.network. Brendan’s work is designed to push humanity and civilisation to greater consciousness, freedom, and health.



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