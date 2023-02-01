"Up on Cripple Creek" is the fifth song on the Band's eponymous second album, The Band. It was released as an (edited) single on Capitol 2635 in November 1969 and reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Up on Cripple Creek" was written by Band guitarist Robbie Robertson, with drummer Levon Helm singing lead vocal.

A 1976 live performance of "Up on Cripple Creek" appears in the Band's concert film The Last Waltz, as well as on the accompanying soundtrack album. In addition, live performances of the song appear on Before the Flood, which records the Band's 1974 tour with Bob Dylan, as well as on the 2001 expanded edition of Rock of Ages, originally released in 1972.

The Band performed the song on The Ed Sullivan Show in November 1969.

Robertson said of writing the song:

I had some ideas for ‘Up On Cripple Creek’ when we were still based in Woodstock making Music From Big Pink. Then after Woodstock, I went to Montreal and my daughter Alexandra was born. We had been snowed in at Woodstock and in Montreal it was freezing, so we went to Hawaii, really as some kind of a way to get some warmth, and to begin preparing for making our second album. I think it was really pieces and ideas coming on during that travelling process that sparked the idea about a man who just drives these trucks across the whole country. I don’t remember where I sat down and finished the song, though.

"Up on Cripple Creek" is notable as it is one of the first instances of a Hohner clavinet being played with a wah-wah pedal. The riff can be heard after each chorus of the song. The clavinet, especially in tandem with a wah-wah pedal, was a sound that became famous in the early to mid-1970s, especially in funk music.

Up On Cripple Creek

The Band

released 1969

Written by: Robbie Robertson

When I get off of this mountain

You know where I want to go

Straight down the Mississippi river

To the Gulf of Mexico

To Lake Charles Louisiana

Little Bessie, girl that I once knew

She told me just to come on by

If there's anything that she could do

Up on Cripple Creek, she sends me

If I spring a leak, she mends me

I don't have to speak, as she defends me

A drunkard's dream if I ever did see one

Good luck had just stung me

To the race track I did go

She bet on one horse to win

And I bet on another to show

The odds were in my favor

I had 'em five to one

When that nag to win came around the track

Sure enough we had won

Up on Cripple Creek, as she sends me

If I spring a leak, as she mends me

I don't have to speak, as she defends me

A drunkard's dream if I ever did see one

I took up all of my winnings

And I gave my little Bessie half

And she tore it up and threw it in my face

Just for a laugh

Now there's one thing in the whole wide world

I sure would like to see

That's when that little love of mine

Dips her doughnut in my tea

Up on Cripple Creek, as she sends me

If I spring a leak, as she mends me

I don't have to speak, as she defends me

A drunkard's dream if I ever did see one

Now me and my mate were back at the shack

We had Spike Jones on the box

She said, "I can't take the way he sings

But I love to hear him talk"

Now that just gave my heart a throb

To the bottom of my feet

And I swore as I took another pull

My Bessie can't be beat

Up on Cripple Creek, as she sends me

If I spring a leak, as she mends me

I don't have to speak, as she defends me

A drunkard's dream if I ever did see one

As there's a flood out in California

And up North it's freezing cold

And this living on the road

Is getting pretty old

So I guess, I'll call up my big mama

Tell her I'll be rolling in

But you know, deep down

I'm kind of tempted

To go and see my Bessie again

Up on Cripple Creek, she sends me

If I spring a leak, she mends me

I don't have to speak, she defends me

A drunkard's dream if I ever did see one







