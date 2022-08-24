Tom Renz & Stew Peters: Fauci Can Run, But He Can’t Hide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci Can Run, But He Can’t Hide: Millions Dead Due To Bioweapon Shots & Lockdowns . Dr. Fauci finally announces his resignation coming this December. Is this action to avoid accountability, or the sign that his mission has been accomplished?
Attorney Tom Renz illustrates the motives behind why America’s greatest health failure is trying to escape the public eye.