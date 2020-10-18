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Anointing or Chi. Dont be deceived.
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31 views • October 18, 2020
Is the power displayed in some Churches the real Holy Spirit of God or is it a deception to lead the unwary to follow idols and get involved in party tricks. So as to, 2Pe 2:3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.
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