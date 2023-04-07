Create New Account
Kevin McCarthy: Taiwan meeting shows China can't 'bully' Congress
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Kevin McCarthy: Bi-partisan congress and Taiwan meeting shows China can't 'bully' CongressHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy sounds off on 'The Ingraham Angle' after meeting with the Taiwanese president.

chinacongresskevin mccarthymeeting with taiwan

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
