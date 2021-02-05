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Denis Rancourt: "Pandemic" Being Used to Accelerate US-led Globalization vs Sovereign Eurasia
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501 views • February 05, 2021
Scientist Denis Rancourt says there effectually is no pandemic as all-cause mortality in 2020 has not been different from that of the last decade. Excess deaths we are seeing now are caused by government policies and measures such as lockdowns, psychological terror campaigns, and erroneous hospital protocols and medical treatments. He delves into his 2019 report on geoeconomics and geopolitics which eerily foreshadowed the "pandemic" situation and explains what is REALLY going on.
He points out that all of a sudden in 2000 we witnessed the contrived media explosion of the theory of "global warming", which is nothing more than a ruse and pretext for the elite to switch to a technocratic carbon economy. The "pandemic" has served as a further pretext for the declining Western or U.S. empire to attempt to accelerate globalization and its global domination via "The Great Reset" (technocratic carbon economy). The highest-level pressure and problem has become the two independent sovereign blocs of Eurasia, Russia and China.
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Show Notes
GEO-ECONOMICS & GEO-POLITICS DRIVE SUCCESSIVE ERAS OF PREDATORY GLOBALIZATION https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332182416_GEO-ECONOMICS_AND_GEO-POLITICS_DRIVE_SUCCESSIVE_ERAS_OF_PREDATORY_GLOBALIZATION_AND_SOCIAL_ENGINEERING_Historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti-racism_as_State_doctrines
Websites
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/denisrancourt
Ontario Civil Liberties Assocation https://ocla.ca/about/executive-members
Denis Rancourt @ ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/D_Rancourt
Activist Teacher https://activistteacher.blogspot.com
Telegram https://t.me/drdenies
About Denis Rancourt
Denis G. Rancourt is a former tenured full professor of physics at the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is a researcher for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association and a social theorist. He has published more than 100 articles in leading scientific journals, on physics and environmental science. He is the author of the book Hierarchy and Free Expression in the Fight Against Racism.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
He points out that all of a sudden in 2000 we witnessed the contrived media explosion of the theory of "global warming", which is nothing more than a ruse and pretext for the elite to switch to a technocratic carbon economy. The "pandemic" has served as a further pretext for the declining Western or U.S. empire to attempt to accelerate globalization and its global domination via "The Great Reset" (technocratic carbon economy). The highest-level pressure and problem has become the two independent sovereign blocs of Eurasia, Russia and China.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
GEO-ECONOMICS & GEO-POLITICS DRIVE SUCCESSIVE ERAS OF PREDATORY GLOBALIZATION https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332182416_GEO-ECONOMICS_AND_GEO-POLITICS_DRIVE_SUCCESSIVE_ERAS_OF_PREDATORY_GLOBALIZATION_AND_SOCIAL_ENGINEERING_Historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti-racism_as_State_doctrines
Websites
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/denisrancourt
Ontario Civil Liberties Assocation https://ocla.ca/about/executive-members
Denis Rancourt @ ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/D_Rancourt
Activist Teacher https://activistteacher.blogspot.com
Telegram https://t.me/drdenies
About Denis Rancourt
Denis G. Rancourt is a former tenured full professor of physics at the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is a researcher for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association and a social theorist. He has published more than 100 articles in leading scientific journals, on physics and environmental science. He is the author of the book Hierarchy and Free Expression in the Fight Against Racism.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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