Above the Law - How our Justice System Became the Criminals

We have a serious issue with Judicial and Police Misconduct in the US!
You could literally go on YouTube and watch cases of legitimate police misconduct 24/7 until the day you die, and you'd never be able to watch them all!
Judges are Corrupt, Prosecutors are Corrupt, Sheriffs are Corrupt, State Police are Corrupt, and the Politicians are definitely ALL CORRUPT!
It's a growing problem!
I want to thank all the people who made this video possible, you should go and like and subscribe to their channels too!
Here's the Deal Channel
The Civil Rights Lawyer
The Real News Network
The Institute for Justice
Manuel Mata
ABC15 Arizona
James Freeman
LackLuster
All of these channels deserve your support!
SOMEONE must hold government accountable!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.