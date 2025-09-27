BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'Iranian FM Araghchi: 'By spreading false claims, misrepresenting Iran's peaceful program & blocking diplomacy they have actively paved the way for dangerous escalation'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
12 views • 3 days ago

'By... spreading false claims, misrepresenting Iran's peaceful program & blocking diplomacy they have actively... paved the way for dangerous escalation'

Iranian FM Araghchi ATTACKS US and E3 

Adds that military attacks have FAILED to achieve goals, and sanctions will fail, too.

Adding:  'The US betrayed diplomacy, and the E3 countries buried it' 

'The three European powers and the United States bear FULL responsibility for the serious consequences of today's decision' 

Iranian FM Araghchi reacts to failed UN vote.

The United Nations Security Council has REJECTED the resolution to prevent 'snapback' sanctions against Iran from coming into effect

Only Russia, China, Algeria and Pakistan voted in favor

UN sanctions WILL come back this weekend

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
