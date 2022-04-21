MSNBC Admits Midterms Could be Catastrophic for Dems

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“We already know where the midterms are headed at this point. It’s either going to be bad or catastrophic.”
BOOM. We have so much momentum right now. Don’t listen to people who are telling you “dOnT vOte iF tHe MaChiNeS aReNt fiXed!”
We need to look ahead to what’s right in front of us, right now! The midterms.
We win the majority and it’s over for them. Then we can fix 2020