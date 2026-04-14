The Future of the Dollar and the U.S. Global Role, an interview with Scott Ritter

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The dollar’s dominance is no longer unquestioned. As nations explore alternatives—yuan, gold, crypto—the foundation of global finance is quietly evolving. It’s not collapse, but transformation. The real question: can the U.S. adapt fast enough to stay relevant in a rapidly decentralizing economic order?
#DollarDominance #GlobalEconomy #FinanceShift #Petrodollar #Geoeconomics #CurrencyWars
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