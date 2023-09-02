EMERGENCY REPORT OPERATION BURNING EDGE HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP134

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WHICH ONES CONTROL THE BORDER? INTERACTION? COYOTES? MILITARY GRADE ARMAMENT? VEHICLES? MILITARY AGE CHINESE, AFRICANS, MIDDLE EASTERNERS, ETC

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