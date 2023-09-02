Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EMERGENCY REPORT OPERATION BURNING EDGE HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP134
THE BIG MIG SHOWFRIDAY SEPTEMBER 01, 2023

EPISDOE 134- 7PM


EMERGENCY REPORT 🔥'OPERATION BURNING EDGE' 🔥

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE USA'S '#BORDERGEDDON' DISASTER.

Our Border Is NOT SAFE:

WHICH ONES CONTROL THE BORDER? INTERACTION? COYOTES? MILITARY GRADE ARMAMENT? VEHICLES? MILITARY AGE CHINESE, AFRICANS, MIDDLE EASTERNERS, ETC

HUMAN TRAFFICKING, CHILD TRAFFICKING: - US GOVT INVOLVED

MISSING CHILDREN, CHILDREN IN CAGES

RAPE TREES, RAPE KITS, UNDERAGE PREGANCIES


👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍

_______________________________________________


