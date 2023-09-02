EMERGENCY REPORT OPERATION BURNING EDGE HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP134

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIG MIG SHOWFRIDAY SEPTEMBER 01, 2023
EPISDOE 134- 7PM
EMERGENCY REPORT 🔥'OPERATION BURNING EDGE' 🔥
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE USA'S '#BORDERGEDDON' DISASTER.
Our Border Is NOT SAFE:
WHICH ONES CONTROL THE BORDER? INTERACTION? COYOTES? MILITARY GRADE ARMAMENT? VEHICLES? MILITARY AGE CHINESE, AFRICANS, MIDDLE EASTERNERS, ETC
HUMAN TRAFFICKING, CHILD TRAFFICKING: - US GOVT INVOLVED
MISSING CHILDREN, CHILDREN IN CAGES
RAPE TREES, RAPE KITS, UNDERAGE PREGANCIES
👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍
FOLLOW US:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio
WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/
_______________________________________________
SUPPORT US:
LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support
GLOBALTEKMD: https://www.globaltekmd.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)