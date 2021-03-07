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07.03.2021 MzMidniteRider333 ... @mzmidniterider333 [29 min ago]
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80 views • March 07, 2021
Around 6 - 8 years ago I survived the most horrific experience. I was kidnapped at gun point & taken for months where i endured unimaginable things daily constantly
Until a swat team came busting through the door 1 day & rescued me. The men wen to prison for 20+ yrs & Right now I have 1 of the biggest lawsuits in America for Human Trafficking.
Against the establishments that allowed this to happen 2 me on their property. Ive been featured in several magazines. I wish I could say more but I dont want 2 expose myself.
Im going 2 write a book wen its over & my dream is 2 use the money to hopefully join#operationundergroundrailroad to help save the children so they dont have to experience that living hell.
I've been through the worst. God prepared me. I trust the plan#wwg1wga
https://anonup.com/thread/2429150
https://anonup.com/upload/videos/2021/03/85nPDm4PHE5hiByL9DA8_07_3a74fcc46f277c4edbb6966671d176dd_video_original.mp4
Until a swat team came busting through the door 1 day & rescued me. The men wen to prison for 20+ yrs & Right now I have 1 of the biggest lawsuits in America for Human Trafficking.
Against the establishments that allowed this to happen 2 me on their property. Ive been featured in several magazines. I wish I could say more but I dont want 2 expose myself.
Im going 2 write a book wen its over & my dream is 2 use the money to hopefully join#operationundergroundrailroad to help save the children so they dont have to experience that living hell.
I've been through the worst. God prepared me. I trust the plan#wwg1wga
https://anonup.com/thread/2429150
https://anonup.com/upload/videos/2021/03/85nPDm4PHE5hiByL9DA8_07_3a74fcc46f277c4edbb6966671d176dd_video_original.mp4
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