'I might get wiped out’ Candace Owens text Charlie Kirk predicted his death - clip, yesterday, Oct 27th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
404 views • 1 day ago

I might get wiped out’: Candace Owens claims Charlie Kirk predicted his death

The commentator has shared a text exchange allegedly between her and Charlie Kirk, where he says:

“I am not sure if I will live to see the end of this revolution.”   

💬 “Since the beginning of TPUSA [Turning Point USA] I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time.”

Adding: 

Elon Musk launches Grokipedia to rival Wikipedia — reports

Elon Musk has unveiled Grokipedia, an A.I.-generated encyclopedia created by his company xAI, which he says will “purge out the propaganda” he claims has flooded Wikipedia, The New York Times reported.

The site, which briefly crashed after launch, already hosts over 800,000 entries written by A.I. compared to Wikipedia’s nearly eight million human-edited articles. Visitors find a minimalist dark interface with a search bar and references.

Grokipedia includes entries on Musk himself, OpenAI, and political figures like Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani. An entry on Musk describes him as a “blend of innovative visionary and irreverent provocateur.”

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales countered that A.I. cannot replace Wikipedia’s human accuracy, saying the site’s value lies in “digging in and doing the work.”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
