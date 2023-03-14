Create New Account
Bank Run Drains Small Banks of Cash, Exposes Crypto's Fatal Flaw, Gold Buying Hits Record at APMEX
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago |

- According to the FT report, "large US banks are being inundated with requests from customers trying to transfer funds from smaller lenders, as the failure of Silicon Valley Bank results in what executives say is the biggest movement of deposits in more than a decade." #Bankrun #Gold #Breaking


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

