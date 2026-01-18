BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Trump Locks Southcom Template: Venezuela-Cuba Axis Permanently Dismantled
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
112 followers
Follow
66 views • 1 day ago

President Donald J. Trump has officially locked in the Southern Command (Southcom) template, signaling the irreversible dismantling of the deep state’s Western Hemisphere control network. The Venezuela-Cuba axis—a decades-long protection racket for illicit resource flows and coercive security—has been neutralized, with no chance of regeneration.


🔹 Architecture Destroyed: Embedded external command nodes, which artificially stabilized the Maduro regime through oil, capital, and cartelized enforcement, have been removed. Hemispheric security has now shifted from covert exploitation to overt U.S.-led stabilization.


🔹 Ledger Closed: Trump’s declaration of “zero oil, zero money” is not a negotiation—it’s a financial and resource closure. The regime’s shadow liquidity and hidden supply lines have been permanently severed, preventing recapitalization anywhere in the region.


🔹 Template Activated: This is the Southcom blueprint in full execution: dismantle external control, isolate resource channels, install stabilization, and resolve under transparent authority. The same template is now poised to roll out across Mexico, Colombia, and other narco-states beholden to deep state interests.


🔹 Clock is Ticking: “Make a deal” is not an invitation—it’s a final window for lawful reintegration before stabilization hardens into permanence. Optionality collapses by design.


The hemispheric reset is underway. Proxy enforcement is dead. Covert influence is being replaced by overt order. This is how the deep state’s international machinery is being dismantled—piece by piece, region by region.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
president trumpmaduro regimejohn michael chambersoil embargodeep state dismantlingsouthcom templatevenezuela cuba axisnarco-stateshemispheric reset
