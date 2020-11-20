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Heard It On The X (guitar cover_
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5 views • November 20, 2020
Working out a new tune. Got to get me a metal slide. I keep breaking the glass ones, so I had to use a BiC lighter. Good ole BiC. Does more than light...your...fire?!?! ;-)
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