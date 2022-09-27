Situation Update, Sep 27, 2022 - UN food chief warns of "Hell on Earth" from FAMINE - time to HIDE your food!

0:00 Monster Storm

5:10 Food Shortage

12:45 How to Hide Food

35:35 Breaking News

44:22 USA

1:05:50 Daniel Watkins and Michael Hamilton





- Panic buying of supplies in Florida, ahead of Hurricane Ian (people still aren't prepared)

- Now the UN reports what Natural News warned about nearly two years ago: #Famine

- Entirely predictable: Governments will soon start PRICE CONTROLS and RATIONING

- Before long, they will attempt to criminalize "hoarding" and seize food from people

- It's time to HIDE your food.

- Specific tips and strategies: Five levels of hiding food, concealment, encasement and more

- How to hide your food from food-sniffing dogs

- News about the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage that just happened

- Armed BLACK groups march in Austin, demanding secure border and reparations

- Interview with two attorneys who are suing US hospitals and doctors over #remdesivir deaths







For more updates, visit:

http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

www.declaretruth.us

www.givesendgo.com/fresnoremdesivirdeath









NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





