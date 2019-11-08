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Open Source Software are applications you can run on your PC or Smartphone which make their code available to the public. This allows you to verify they are secure and to modify them to suit your needs. In most cases they are also free to use!
If you’d like to find an Open Source alternative to proprietary software, check out this website: https://osalt.com/
Cahlen Lee
https://cahlen.org/what-is-open-source-software/