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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1211 - Mark Weibel - Report on the parole of his killer
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12 views • June 23, 2021
Eddie Ramsey dropped his Cadillac off at the A&A Auto Fabric auto upholstery shop to get a soft top put in. However, instead of paying for the work, he and his cousin Rickie returned with handguns and ordered the two to lie on the ground. After they did so, Eddie put the gun to each of their heads and pulled the trigger. They then stole Mark and James’ personal belongings, the receipt for the work, and the $100 deposit Eddie had given the shop to start the work.
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