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The Patriot Hour: Ukraine - WMD-Weapon Of Mass Distraction! [08.03.2022]
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170 views • March 08, 2022
Note: I hope you are not a Satanic Psyop for Trump Mike, then I get really disappointed (and mad).
I posted this about Trump in my research 1 year and 8 months ago (11:28 min):
"You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH! [July 10th, 2020]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
8 months, 3 weeks ago
Tamara Magdalene: Jared Kushner, One of the Many Faces of the AntiChrist [15.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cXCWUndTrBOr/
6 months, 2 weeks ago
Tamara: Deep Web Jared Kushner Disclosure [19.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D5e7SsBBF3mK/
6 months, 1 week ago
Tamara: Kanye West 'Donda' - Jared Kushner [27.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PtVDn7HVR1QG/
Follow The Patriot Hour Live Every Sunday Night On Live Platforms Rumble, Dlive, Twitch
Michael After Dark [email protected] Contact Me
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://thefoxhole.app/#/home
https://gab.com/ThePatriotHour
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
https://t.me/PatriotHour
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://op1vet.com/
https://parler.com/profile/ThePatriothour/posts
The Patriot Hour - 2964 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U0LwZRV0rIUC/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thepatriothour/
I posted this about Trump in my research 1 year and 8 months ago (11:28 min):
"You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH! [July 10th, 2020]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
8 months, 3 weeks ago
Tamara Magdalene: Jared Kushner, One of the Many Faces of the AntiChrist [15.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cXCWUndTrBOr/
6 months, 2 weeks ago
Tamara: Deep Web Jared Kushner Disclosure [19.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D5e7SsBBF3mK/
6 months, 1 week ago
Tamara: Kanye West 'Donda' - Jared Kushner [27.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PtVDn7HVR1QG/
Follow The Patriot Hour Live Every Sunday Night On Live Platforms Rumble, Dlive, Twitch
Michael After Dark [email protected] Contact Me
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://thefoxhole.app/#/home
https://gab.com/ThePatriotHour
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
https://t.me/PatriotHour
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://op1vet.com/
https://parler.com/profile/ThePatriothour/posts
The Patriot Hour - 2964 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U0LwZRV0rIUC/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thepatriothour/
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