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Part 5 How can you best inform yourself (English) - Geert vanden Bossche
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211 views • January 31, 2022
There is so much information available. And a lot of it is contradictory. How can you best handle that? Who else can you believe?
Geert Vanden Bossche, virologist and vaccinologist, gives some practical tips.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vteje0-part-5-how-can-you-best-inform-yourself-english.html
Geert Vanden Bossche, virologist and vaccinologist, gives some practical tips.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vteje0-part-5-how-can-you-best-inform-yourself-english.html
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