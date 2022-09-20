FULL SHOW: Democrats Caught Illegally Ballot Stuffing In Pennsylvania As Judge Rules Vote By Mail Illegal

The man made climate change hoax is on full display as Democrats continue to tell Africans they must live in poverty while the truth behind the electric vehicle phenomenon is revealed. Infowars is next year's news today again as mainstream media is now admitting covid was never that deadly and the vaccines do not work. The fallout from Martha’s Vineyard illegal immigrant removal continues as the pressure for Republicans to continue this practice might be enough to force action from the White House on the open border. Democrats are telling veterans to go on food stamps as the Biden economic crisis continues, meanwhile Chuck Schumer wants $12 billion more for Ukraine. Owen Shroyer addresses cowards liberals lying about him in the media, putting out another debate challenge.