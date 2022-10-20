Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Health benefits of hemp & power solutions for everyday needs
18 views
channel image
The Power Hour
Published a month ago |

Frank Davis, founder of Optivida Health, joins to discuss the Optivida Hemp BundleWhich is exclusive to The Power Hour listeners. Frank has spent the last twenty plus years of his life studying and researching health and nutrition. Frank will also be discussing power solutions for everyday needs

Optivida Health products are available online a tthepowermall.com or by calling 877-817-9829.

The Power Hour - Nationally Syndicated Talk Radio

Live Mon - Fri 11am - 1pm Central

www.thepowerhour.com


Keywords
healthhemprenewable energyalternative healththe power hourgriddowndave kriegersolar generatorslithium energycommercial energy solutionsoptividafrank davislion energy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket