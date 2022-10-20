Health benefits of hemp & power solutions for everyday needs

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Frank Davis, founder of Optivida Health, joins to discuss the Optivida Hemp BundleWhich is exclusive to The Power Hour listeners. Frank has spent the last twenty plus years of his life studying and researching health and nutrition. Frank will also be discussing power solutions for everyday needs
Optivida Health products are available online a tthepowermall.com or by calling 877-817-9829.
The Power Hour - Nationally Syndicated Talk Radio
Live Mon - Fri 11am - 1pm Central
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