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Drugging Our Military to Death
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162 views • November 17, 2020
Psychiatrists will tell their patients that the benefits of these drugs outweigh any risks, but that is simply not true. There have been large studies proving that psychiatric drugs like antidepressants and antipsychotics work no better than a dummy sugar pill.
And some of them — especially when taken in combination with each other — can be deadly.
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/04/29/connection-between-psychiatry-and-military-suicides-revealed/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
And some of them — especially when taken in combination with each other — can be deadly.
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/04/29/connection-between-psychiatry-and-military-suicides-revealed/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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