“The Swarm”, Zionism And How The Powerful Elite Control The Narrative | A Conversation With Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai
Published 14 hours ago

Kim Iversen


Streamed on:Oct 27, 9:00 pm EDT
NewsTrending News

The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | October 27, 2023

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is an anti establishment candidate running for president. Dr. Shiva is the Inventor of Email, holds 4 degrees from MIT and is a Fulbright Scholar. He is a world-renowned engineer, inventor, entrepreneur, activist and systems scientist.
Follow Dr. Shiva on X: https://twitter.com/va_shiva
Swarm Video: https://vashiva.com/the-swarm-how-the-few-control-the-many-what-we-do-to-break-free/
Shiva4President: https://shiva4president.com/
Truth Freedom Health Education: https://truthfreedomhealth.com/

