Two Red Pills Jennifer Orten and Sophie Anderson Talk with Jason Liosatos

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Jen and Sophie website https://tworedpills.org/
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Jason's book and website https://jasonliosatos.com/
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Louise Ashley organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoclothing.com/
Natural Earth Eco Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/